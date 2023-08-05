Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

