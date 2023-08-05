Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,800 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

