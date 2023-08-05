49,000 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.65 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

