Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $332.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

