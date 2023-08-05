Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

