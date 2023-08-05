Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $169.26 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

