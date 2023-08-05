Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.83 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,979,159 shares of company stock valued at $660,308,838. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $353.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

