Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of F5 worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in F5 by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,861 shares of company stock worth $1,435,174 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

F5 stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

