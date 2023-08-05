WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

