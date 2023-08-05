Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

