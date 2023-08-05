Versor Investments LP Has $844,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Trading Up 5.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

DBX stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 78.61%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

