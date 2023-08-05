Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 37,798 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,798 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

