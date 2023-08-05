Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.58 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

