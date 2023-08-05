Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

