Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $690.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

