SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

