Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.33 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.