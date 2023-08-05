Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 470.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.37. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

