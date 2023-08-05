Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 42,199 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 560.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

