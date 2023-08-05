Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $438.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.