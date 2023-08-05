Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $513.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

