Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,299 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 295.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,448,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $178.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

