Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,867 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

WPC opened at $66.43 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

