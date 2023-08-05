Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 111,876 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,876 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.