Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.45 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

