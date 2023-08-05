Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.82. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 44,108 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $671.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

