Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

