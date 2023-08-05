Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,824 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

