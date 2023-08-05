Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

