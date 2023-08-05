Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,547 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $401.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,824,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.