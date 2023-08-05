Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

