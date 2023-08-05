Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,533 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $87.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

