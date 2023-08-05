Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cummins by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

