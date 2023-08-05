SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading Up 6.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$40.51 and last traded at C$40.32. Approximately 185,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 282,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.5991561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

