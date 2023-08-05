Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,395 shares of company stock worth $114,793,237. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 3.5 %

SNOW opened at $166.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

