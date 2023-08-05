SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.26, but opened at $136.81. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $135.18, with a volume of 77,540 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $111,328.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,462 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

