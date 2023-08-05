Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

