Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Wabash National worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wabash National by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

