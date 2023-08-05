Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,919 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

