Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

