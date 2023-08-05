Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 758.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.99 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

