Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 386.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA URTY opened at $45.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

