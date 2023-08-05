Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.