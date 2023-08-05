Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 6,610 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 768,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.4 %

PHG stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

