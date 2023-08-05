iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 845,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,211,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,529 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $22.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

