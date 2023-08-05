Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 740,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 149,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 529,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

