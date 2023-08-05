Capital Analysts LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

