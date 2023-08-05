Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $11.67 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.