MQS Management LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PTC by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PTC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PTC by 8.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 62.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,547 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,184. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of PTC opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

