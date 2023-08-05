11,869 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,869 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

